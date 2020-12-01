New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 2230 hrs:

Nation

Farmers' stir: Talks inconclusive, next round on Thursday as protesters draw more support

New Delhi: The talks between the Centre and agitating farmer unions on Tuesday failed to end the standoff over the new farm laws, and the two sides will now meet again on December 3, while support from more quarters poured in for the thousands of protesters camping at Delhi borders for six days.

India to build multipurpose reservoir in Arunachal to offset impact of China's hydropower project on Brahmaputra

New Delhi: Amid concerns over China building a major hydropower project on the Brahmaputra river in Tibet, India too plans to construct a multipurpose reservoir in Arunachal Pradesh to offset its impact, a senior official of the Jal Shakti ministry said on Tuesday.

Farmers' protests: Unions reject Govt offer to set up committee; talks remain inconclusive

New Delhi: Critical talks between three Union ministers and farmer groups ended in a stalemate on Tuesday after they rejected the government's suggestion of a new committee to look into issues raised by farmers protesting against new farm laws, but both sides agreed to meet again on Thursday.

After high decibel campaigning, low voter turnout for GHMC polls

Hyderabad: A high-decibel, no holds barred campaign involving a battery of BJP leaders such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah versus the ruling TRS for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election was followed by a low turnout polling on Tuesday.

Cabinet Secy discusses with states possible COVID-19 vaccine roll-out

New Delhi: Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Tuesday reviewed with top officials of states the arrangements for the roll-out of vaccines after these are available and asked them to prepare a database of people like health workers who will be administered on priority, officials said.

Initial findings into 'adverse event' did not necessitate halting of Oxford vaccine trial: Govt

New Delhi: The initial findings into an 'adverse event' allegedly suffered by an Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial participant in Chennai did not necessitate halting of the trials, the Centre said on Tuesday while clarifying that the 'adverse event' will not affect the timelines of vaccine rollout in any manner.

Gujarat BJP MP Abhay Bharadwaj dies of multi organ failure

Ahmedabad/Chennai: BJP MP from Gujarat Abhay Bharadwaj, admitted to a hospital in Chennai for post COVID-19 severe pneumonia care, died on Tuesday due to multi-organ failure and his lungs were completely destroyed due to the infection, the hospital said.

Indian Navy successfully test-fires naval version of BrahMos missile

New Delhi: A naval version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test fired from a stealth destroyer of the Indian Navy in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday as part of a series of trials of the weapon, officials said.

Some respite from cold in parts of North India

New Delhi: Parts of North India experienced a little respite from cold as mercury rose by a few notches in some states, with the IMD on Tuesday forecasting dry weather for Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh till at least November 6.

Former TMC leader Asif Khan questioned by CBI in Saradha scam

Kolkata: The CBI Tuesday interrogated former Trinamool Congress leader Asif Khan in connection with an audio clip in the multicrore rupees Saradha scam.

Legal

Fire in hospitals: States & UTs to report on implementation of safety guidelines, Centre to SC

New Delhi: The Centre informed the Supreme Court that it has directed all states and Union Territories (UTs) to send status report by December 4 on the implementation of fire safety guidelines to prevent fire incidents in hospitals or nursing homes.

Salman Khan gets exemption from appearance in blackbuck poaching case hearing after counsel cites COVID risk

Jodhpur (Raj): Actor Salman Khan was on Tuesday given exemption from appearance by a court here during the hearing of an appeal by him against the five-year sentence in the October 1998 blackbuck poaching case

Foreign

COVID-19 pandemic's long-term impact could lead to more new HIV infections, AIDS-related deaths:UN

United Nations: The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus has created additional setbacks for the global AIDS response and there could be an estimated 123,000-293,000 additional new HIV infections and 69,000-148,000 additional AIDS-related deaths between 2020 and 2022 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic's long-term impact, according to a new report. By Yoshita Singh

China says Delhi SCO Heads of Govt meet sent many 'positive signals'

Beijing: China said on Tuesday that the virtual meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) hosted by India has sent "many positive signals" with leaders reaching consensus on several issues. By K J M Varma

