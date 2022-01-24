New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI): Following are the top stories at 5:30 PM

NATION

DEL35 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex crashes 1,546 pts; worst day in 2 months

Mumbai: The domestic equity market on Monday logged the steepest single-day drop in about two months, with the benchmark Sensex crashing nearly 1,546 points to crack below the 58,000-level due to panic selling across counters tracking subdued global stocks.

DEL25 AVI-AI-HANDOVER Air India likely to be handed over to Tata group by weekend

New Delhi: Air India is likely to be handed over to the Tata group by the end of this week, senior government officials said on Monday.

DEL34 ISRAEL-INDIA-ANNIV Israel-India close cooperation will grow further: Israeli envoy

New Delhi: The 30th anniversary of India-Israel diplomatic ties is a good opportunity to look ahead and shape the next 30 years of relations, the Israeli envoy here said on Monday and exuded confidence that the close cooperation between the two countries in different fields will only grow further in the coming years.

DEL33 POLL-AMARINDER-SIDHU Pakistan wanted Sidhu reinstated as Punjab minister, claims ex-CM Amarinder Singh

New Delhi: Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday claimed he had got a message from Pakistan to reinstate Navjot Singh Sidhu in his government because he was an old friend of their prime minister.

DEL24PM-GIRL CHILD DAY Immense priority accorded to empowering girl child in development initiatives of Govt: PM

New Delhi: On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said immense priority is accorded to empowering the girl child in every development initiative undertaken by his government, and asserted that the focus is on ensuring dignity as well as opportunities to her.

DEL22 PM-LD BAL PURASKAR PM interacts with Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recipients; calls on them to support 'Vocal for Local'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged recipients of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to support the 'Vocal for Local' campaign and said the youth is at the centre of all policies being framed by government.

ELN5 POLLS-NADDA-PB Punjab seat sharing: BJP to contest on 65 seats, PLC on 37, SAD (Sanyukt) on 15

New Delhi: The BJP in Punjab will contest on 65 assembly seats, the Punjab Lok Congress on 37 seats and the SAD (Sanyukt) on 17 seats, BJP chief JP Nadda said on Monday as he announced the seat sharing agreement between his party and its allies for the February 20 state polls.

CAL8 NL-AS-BORDER DISPUTE Nagaland, Assam ready for out-of-court settlement of border dispute: Rio Kohima: The governments of Nagaland and Assam are ready for an out-of-court settlement of the long-pending inter-state boundary dispute between the two northeastern neighbours, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said here on Monday.

BOM10 MH-MOVIE-CONGRESS Congress asks Maha CM to stop release of movie 'Why I killed Gandhi' Mumbai: The Congress on Monday appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to stop the upcoming telecast of the movie 'Why I killed Gandhi' on January 30, saying it will strengthen racist tendencies.

LGD4 DL-COURT-SHARJEEL IMAM Anti-CAA protest: Delhi court frames sedition charge against Sharjeel Imam

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday framed charges under sedition against JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a case related to alleged inflammatory speeches made by him during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in 2019.

MDS5 KA-BOSE-GOWDA Former PM Deve Gowda welcomes Modi's decision to install Bose's statue at India Gate Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Monday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to install the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate in New Delhi.

FOREIGN

FGN42: UK-COURT-2NDLD ASSANGE

London: WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange was on Monday granted permission from the Supreme Court to appeal against his extradition order to the US.

FGN19: LANKA-INDIA-AID-MINISTER

Colombo: The Sri Lankan government has said that there is a possibility of it obtaining a further USD 1.5 billion in aid from India, weeks after New Delhi announced a billion-dollar assistance package and a balance of payment support to the island nation which is facing a severe foreign exchange crisis.

FGN17: PAK-INDIAN-FISHERMEN

Islamabad: Twenty Indian fishermen arrested by Pakistan for allegedly entering into the country's territorial waters are set to be handed over to India through the Wagah border crossing on Monday, according to a senior jail official. PTI

