Two key farm bills get Parliament nod; Oppn creates ruckus in Rajya Sabha; SAD unmoved despite PM's assurance on MSP

New Delhi: Two key farm bills, dubbed as the biggest reform in agriculture by the government, were on Sunday passed by Rajya Sabha with voice vote amid unprecedented unruly scenes by protesting opposition members who were demanding that the proposed legislation be referred to a House panel for greater scrutiny.

Farmers block roads in Haryana, burn effigies in Punjab; 2 JJP MLAs join protests against farm bills

Chandigarh: Farmers on Sunday blocked roads in Haryana and burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in neighbouring Punjab, protesting against the farm bills passed in Parliament.

Watershed moment for Indian agriculture, will ensure complete transformation of sector: PM on farm bills

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the passage of two farm sector bills as a "watershed moment" in the history of Indian agriculture, asserting that they will ensure a complete transformation of the farm sector and empower crores of farmers.

Opposition members' conduct in Rajya Sabha 'shameful': Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: The top brass of the central government on Sunday flayed the opposition over its members' "unruly conduct" in Rajya Sabha during the passage of the two farm bills, condemning their behaviour as "shameful" and unprecedented in Parliament's history.

COVID-19: India's single-day recoveries surpass fresh cases as 94,612 people recuperate

New Delhi: India's single-day recoveries surpassed the number of new infections for the second consecutive day on Sunday, with 94,612 people having recuperated from COVID-19, even as the total caseload sprinted past 54 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

Secret chamber found at house of suspected al-Qaeda terrorist in Murshidabad: Police

Baharampur (WB): A secret chamber was found on Sunday by sleuths of the NIA at the residence of suspected al-Qaeda terrorist Abu Sufiyan, one of the six arrested from Murshidabad district in West Bengal, officials said.

4 Guj MLAs test COVID-19 positive on eve of Assembly session

Ahmedabad: Four Gujarat MLAs- three from the Congress and one from the ruling BJP- tested coronavirus positive on Sunday, a day before the five-day monsoon session of the state Assembly begins, an official said.

'Constructive destruction' of Hindu temples on in AP, alleges YSRC rebel MP in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: YSR Congress rebel member in Lok Sabha K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju has alleged that there was a "constructive destruction" of Hindu temples in Andhra Pradesh and sought that a 'dharmic' commission be established to address the issue.

Sudarshan TV in SC seeks vacation of stay on telecast of episodes of 'Bindas Bol' prog

New Delhi: Sudarshan TV Sunday sought to urge the Supreme Court to lift the stay on the telecast of remaining episodes of the controversial 'Bindas Bol' programme, saying the channel would abide by all laws while airing them.

Espionage case against journalist Rajeev Sharma 'false', 'evidence planted': Lawyer

New Delhi: The espionage case lodged against arrested freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma under the Official Secrets Act is "false" and the "evidence was planted" by the Delhi police, his lawyer claimed on Sunday.

21 states accept Rs 97,000 cr borrowing proposal to meet GST shortfall

New Delhi: As many as 21 states, mostly ruled by BJP or parties which have supported it on various issues, have opted to borrow Rs 97,000 crore to meet the GST revenue shortfall in the current fiscal, sources said on Sunday.

'Google forced Paytm to roll back cashback campaign which is legal in India'

New Delhi: Global internet giant Google's Play store rules forced Paytm to roll back a UPI cashback campaign which is legal in India, digital payments company Paytm claimed on Sunday.

Vistara sees 'steady return in demand'; to increase daily flights to 100 by month-end: CEO Leslie Thng

New Delhi: With a "steady return in demand", Vistara will increase the number of daily flights to 100 from 80 by the end of this month and along with its peers is in discussion with the government for "cohesive solutions" for the pandemic-hit domestic airlines industry, according to the carrier's CEO.

Sharif makes political comeback; launches scathing attack on Army, Imran govt

Islamabad: Pakistan's deposed premier Nawaz Sharif on Sunday staged a political comeback by criticising the powerful Army and said the Opposition was not against Prime Minister Imran Khan but against those who brought an "inefficient" man to power.

Trump backs TikTok deal involving Oracle and Walmart

Washington/Beijing: US President Donald Trump has announced a proposed deal on TikTok involving two American companies - Oracle and Walmart - that would allow the US operations of the Chinese video sharing application, which was placed on a ban list due to security concerns.

Trump vows to nominate woman judge for Supreme Court ahead of election despite opposition from Democrats

Washington: President Donald Trump has said he will next week nominate a woman to replace the late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, escalating a political row with the Democrats over her successor weeks before the presidential election.

