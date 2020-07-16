New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9:50 pm:

Nation:

Disengagement process in eastern Ladakh "intricate", requires constant verification: Army

New Delhi: China and India are committed to "complete disengagement" of troops, and the process is "intricate" that requires "constant verification", the Indian Army said Thursday after the fourth round of marathon military talks for further de-escalation of tension in eastern Ladakh.

Pak did not give unhindered consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav: India

New Delhi: India on Thursday said Pakistan did not give "unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional" consular access to Indian death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav in violation of an order by an international tribunal and its officials left the meeting venue after lodging a protest.

Pakistan provides consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav; India says meeting not meaningful

Islamabad/New Delhi: Pakistan on Thursday provided consular access to Indian prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav, but the Indian government said the access was neither meaningful nor credible, and the death row prisoner appeared visibly under stress. (By Sajjad Hussain)

India records over 30,000 COVID-19 cases in a day for first time

New Delhi: COVID-19 cases in India in a day crossed the 30,000 mark for the first time pushing the tally to 9,68,876 on Thursday, while the death toll climbed to 24,915 with 606 people succumbing to the disease, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Active COVID cases constitute a third of India's total tally, recovery rate rises to 63.25 pc: Govt

New Delhi: India has 3,31,146 active COVID-19 cases, which is around a third of the country's infection tally that rose to 9.68 lakh on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said, crediting targeted measures for the steady decline in the active caseload.

With record spike of 8,641, Maha's COVID-19 count now 2,84,281

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Thursday recorded its highest single day spike of 8,641 new coroanvirus cases, taking the tally to 2,84,281, the state health department said.

EC not to extend postal ballot facility to voters aged above 65 in Bihar polls, bypolls

New Delhi: Citing constraints of logistics, manpower and safety protocols of COVID-19, the Election Commission on Thursday decided not to extend the postal ballot facility to electors above 65 years of age in the Bihar Assembly polls and bypolls due in the near future.

Chabahar-Zahedan rail project awaits appointment by Iran of entity to finalise pending issues: MEA

New Delhi: India on Thursday termed as "speculative" the media reports on its involvement in the Chabahar-Zahedan railway project, asserting that the Iranian side was to nominate an authorised entity to finalise the outstanding technical and financial issues related to the venture which was still awaited.

India establishes air travel bubbles with US, France, Germany, planning similar pact with UK: Govt

New Delhi: India has established individual bilateral bubbles with France, Germany and the US that will allow airlines of each country in the pact to operate international flights, said the Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday.

Cost-cutting has to be done: Aviation minister on Air India's leave without pay scheme

New Delhi: Equity infusion of Rs 500-600 crore every year is not sustainable and cost-cutting in Air India is necessary, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday, justifying the national carrier's decision to send certain employees on leave without pay for up to five years.

Guv calls WB edu system "politically caged"; Mamata says he's more dangerous than BJP "mouthpiece"

Kolkata: The education system in West Bengal is "politicaly caged", Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Thursday, a day after most vice-chancellors of state-run universities skipped a meeting called by him, and asserted he will seek an explanation for their absence.

Legal:

Rajasthan HC puts off hearing dissident MLAs' petition till Friday

Jaipur: A division bench of the Rajasthan High Court will hear Friday afternoon an amended petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident leaders, challenging the notices from the Speaker over a Congress move to disqualify them from the state assembly.

Committee set up on restoration of 4G service, no contempt made: Centre, J&K to SC

New Delhi: The Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration told the Supreme Court on Thursday that a special committee has been set up as per the court's directive to consider the issue of restoration of 4G internet services in the Union Territory. Foreign:

Kathmandu: With embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli refusing to resign or give up his position as chairman of the ruling Nepal Communist Party, talks aimed to strike a new power-sharing deal between him and former premier Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' failed to make any headway on Thursday on the eve of a crucial meeting of the party. PTI

