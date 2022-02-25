Kolkata, Feb 25 (PTI) Following are the top stories of PTI from the eastern region at 5 pm.

J'khand boat capsize: Rescue operation continues

Ranchi: A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team continued its search operation on Friday to rescue at least 12 people who went missing after a boat capsized in the Barakar river in Jharkhand's Jamtara district, an official said.

Election is here but Olympics medallist Mirabai Chanu's village still waits for drinking water supply

Nongpok Kakching (Manipur): The silver dust after the euphoria of the Tokyo Olympics success of Saikhom Mirabai Chanu has long settled in this tiny village made famous by the weightlifter.

AS-PRESIDENT-VISIT

President arrives in Guwahati on three-day Assam tour

Guwahati: President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Guwahati on Friday on a three-day visit to Assam, where he will take part in a series of programmes including the launch of the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan.

OD-UKRAINE-STRANDED ODIAS

Patnaik speaks to Shah over safety of Odias stranded in Ukraine

Bhubaneswar: With the guardians of 1,500 Odisha students stranded in Ukraine expressing concern over the safety of their wards, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to ensure the safe evacuation of students and labourers from the eastern state.

Russian devotees offer prayers to Lord Jagannath to end war with Ukraine

Puri (Odisha): Russian devotees of Lord Jagannath have offered prayers at the 12th century shrine here seeking an end to the war with Ukraine and restoration of peace.

Odisha: SEC announces polls to 109 civic bodies on March 24

Bhubaneswar: The State Election Commission, Odisha on Friday announced that polls to 109 urban local bodies will be held on March 24, amid strict adherence to COVID protocols. PTI

