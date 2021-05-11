New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm:

NATION

DEL20 PM-TECHNOLOGY DAY

PM hails scientists, innovators for contribution in combating COVID-19

New Delhi: On the National Technology Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that in any challenging situation, the country's scientists and innovators have always risen to the occasion and over the last year have worked industriously to fight COVID-19.

DEL16 VIRUS-LD CASES

India records 3.29 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 3,876 fatalities

New Delhi: New cases of coronavirus in India fell to 3.29 lakh after 14 days taking the total tally of COVID-19 infections to 2,29,92,517, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

DEL36 NADDA-LD CONGRESS

Congress creating false panic in fight against COVID-19: Nadda to Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday accused the Congress of misleading people and creating false panic in the fight against COVID-19, and alleged that the conduct of its leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, during the pandemic will be remembered for "duplicity and pettiness".

DEL29 DL-VACCINE-KEJRIWAL

Kejriwal asks Centre to share vaccine formula with other companies to scale up production

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday suggested that the Centre share the anti-COVID-19 vaccine formula of the two manufacturers with other companies in the country to scale up production.

DEL28 ED-MH-LD DESHMUKH

ED files money laundering case against ex-Maha home minister Deshmukh

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a criminal case under the anti-money laundering law against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in an alleged "bribery" case, official sources said on Tuesday.

DEL38 VACCINE-STATES DOSES

States to receive 7 lakh additional COVID-19 vaccine doses within next 3 days: Centre

New Delhi: More than 90 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs which will receive over 7 lakh additional doses in the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

DEL40 VIRUS-STATES-CASES-SURGE

Active COVID cases down by over 30,000 in 24 hours first time in 61 days: Health ministry

New Delhi: The total active COVID-19 cases in the country dipped to 37,15,221 on Tuesday with a net decline of 30,016 cases being recorded in a span of 24 hours for the first time after 61 days, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

BOM11 GJ-VIRUS-COWDUNG THERAPY

Guj: Doctors warn against cow dung `therapy' to boost immunity

Ahmedabad: Doctors in Gujarat have warned against a so-called `cow-dung therapy', saying smearing of cow dung on the body does not give protection against coronavirus but may cause other infections including mucormycosis.

LEGAL

LGD3 DL-HC-CENTRAL VISTA

PIL against Central Vista construction another attempt to stall project: Centre to HC

New Delhi: The Centre has told the Delhi High Court that the PIL seeking stay on the construction of Central Vista here amid the raging COVID pandemic was just another attempt to stall the project which has been facing such attempts from the beginning on one pretext or another.

FOREIGN

FGN2 VIRUS-TWITTER-INDIA-AID

Twitter donates USD 15 mn for COVID-19 relief in India

Washington: Microblogging giant Twitter has donated USD 15 million to help address the COVID-19 crisis in India which is battling the unprecedented second wave of the deadly pandemic.

By Lalit K Jha

FGN38 CHINA-3RDLD POPULATION

China's population grows at slowest pace to 1.412 bn, may begin to decline by next year: Census

Beijing: China's population grew at its slowest pace to reach 1.41178 billion, keeping its status as the world's most populous country amid official projections that the numbers may decline from next year, leading to labour shortages and a fall in consumption levels, impacting the country's future economic outlook.

By K J M Varma

FGN37 ISRAEL-PALESTINE-3RDLD CONFLICT

Gaza militants, children among 24 dead as Israel hits Hamas

Gaza City (Gaza Strip): Israel unleashed new airstrikes on Gaza early Tuesday, hitting the high-rise home of a Hamas field commander and two border tunnels dug by militants, as Hamas and other armed groups fired dozens of rockets toward Israel.

By Fares Akram and Karin Laub

PTI MA

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)