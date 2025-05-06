New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Following are the highlights of the India-UK free trade agreement and the Double Contribution Convention pact.

*99 pc Indian exports to benefit from zero duty in UK market

*Indian import duty will be slashed, locking in reductions on 90 pc of tariff lines, with 85 pc of these becoming fully tariff-free within a decade.

*Whisky and gin tariffs will be halved from 150 pc to 75 pc before reducing to 40 pc by ten years of the deal

*Automotive tariffs will go from over 100 pc to 10 pc under a quota

*Other goods with reduced import duties, which can open markets and make trade cheaper for businesses and Indian consumers, include cosmetics, aerospace, lamb, medical devices, salmon, electrical machinery, soft drinks, chocolate and biscuits

*British shoppers could see cheaper prices on products including clothes, footwear, and food products including frozen prawns as UK liberalises tariffs

*The deal is expected to increase bilateral trade by £25.5 billion, UK GDP by £4.8 billion and wages by £2.2 billion each year in the long run.

*Barriers to trading will be dropped, with India agreeing to reduce tariffs on a whole host of products including whisky, medical devices, advanced machinery, and lamb, making UK exports more competitive

*Opens up export opportunities for labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, marine products, leather, footwear, sports goods and toys, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, auto parts and engines, and organic chemicals

*Significant boost to trade in services, such as IT/ITeS, financial services, professional services, other business services and educational services

*Huge win with three-year exemption from social security payments for Indian employees working in the UK

*Bilateral trade projected to double by 2030 from USD 60 billion

*India will gain from tariff elimination on about 99 pc of the tariff lines covering almost 100 pc of the trade value offering huge opportunities for increase in the bilateral trade between India and the UK

*India will benefit from FTA commitment from the UK in services such as IT/ITeS, financial, professional, and educational services

*FTA eases mobility for professionals including Contractual Service Suppliers; Business Visitors; Investors; Intra-Corporate Transferees; partners and dependent children of Intra-Corporate Transferees with right to work; and Independent Professionals like yoga instructors, musicians and chefs

*India secures significant commitments on digitally delivered services such as architecture, engineering, computer related and telecommunication services

*The exemption for Indian workers who are temporarily in the UK and their employers from paying social security contributions in the UK for a period of three years under the Double Contribution Convention will lead to significant financial gains for the Indian service providers and enhance their competitiveness in the UK.

*India ensures that non-tariff barriers are suitably addressed to ensure free flow of goods and services and that they do not create unjustified restrictions to its exports.

