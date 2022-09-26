Mumbai, Sep 26 (PTI) Top stories from western region at 5:05 pm.

Also Read | CUET PG Result 2022 Declared at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Know Steps To Check and Download Score Cards.

BOM7 MH-HC-ANIL AMBANI-IT No coercive action till Nov 17 against Anil Ambani on notice under Black Money Act: Bombay HC to Income Tax dept

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Here's a Calculation of Monthly And Annual Salary Hike if DA Increased to 38 Percent.

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Income Tax department not to take any coercive action against Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani till November 17 on a show cause notice issued to him seeking to prosecute him under the Black Money Act.

BOM10 GJ-PAATIL-POLL SCHEDULE-ROW Assembly polls may be over by November-end: Gujarat BJP chief; Cong says 'hijacking' of Constitutional bodies

Ahmedabad: Gujarat unit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief CR Paatil on Monday claimed the upcoming Assembly elections in the state are likely to get over by November-end, unlike the last two polls that went on till mid-December.

BOM9 GJ-CEC VISIT-BJP Add expenses to be incurred on PM Modi's poll rallies in Guj to party's expenditure instead of candidates: BJP tells CEC Ahmedabad: The BJP has demanded that the expenses to be incurred on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poll rallies in Gujarat be added to the party's expenditure while Congress sought more transparency in the poll process during their meetings with CEC Rajiv Kumar who began his two-day visit to the state on Monday.

BOM8 MP-ELECTRICITY TOWERS-LD DRONES Drones to keep an eye on power transmission towers in MP from Oct 1

Jabalpur: Madhya Pradesh will deploy drones from October 1 to monitor 10,000 high voltage electricity towers to strengthen the power transmission system with better checking of defects and inspection which is so far done manually, an official said on Monday.

BOM2 GJ-BILKIS-FOOT MARCH-DETAIN Activist Sandeep Pandey, 3 others detained in Gujarat ahead of foot march planned in support of Bilkis Bano

Godhra: Police have detained social activist Sandeep Pandey and three others ahead of a foot march planned on Monday to express solidarity with Bilkis Bano, who was gang-raped and seven of her family members murdered during the 2002 Gujarat riots, police said.

BES2 MH-INFANT-MONKEY Baby girl injured after monkey tries to snatch her from her mother in Thane

Thane: A one-month-old girl was injured after a monkey sneaked into a police station here and tried to snatch the baby from her mother, an official said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)