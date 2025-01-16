Bilaspur (HP), Jan 16 (PTI) A tourist from Haryana was killed, and five others sustained serious injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident near Rea on the Kiratpur-Manali highway in Himachal's Bilaspur district on Thursday, police said.

The Bolero, with seven people on board, was en route to Manali from Karnal, Haryana, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the angle iron of an under-construction bridge near Rea.

Also Read | Brazilian Man Steals Luxury Watches Worth INR 3.3 Lakh From Ethos Summit Store at Bengaluru Airport, Says 'You Will Never Forget Me' to Staff Before Leaving.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the car's roof was torn off.

The deceased has been identified as Manish Kumar, a resident of Kaithal, Haryana. The injured, including Nishant, Vijay, Narendra, Saurabh, and Abhinav, are receiving treatment at AIIMS Bilaspur.

Also Read | Congress Moves Supreme Court To Oppose Pleas Against 1991 Places of Worship Law, Says 'They Are Motivated, Malicious Attempt To Undermine Established Principles of Secularism'.

A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)