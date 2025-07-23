Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): Apple growers in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday expressed strong resentment over the government's action of cutting fruit trees, locking homes, and evicting farmers from their land.

According to a release, the protest sentiment was voiced during a meeting organised by the Himachal Apple Producers Association Jubbal Block Unit at Vishram Grih, Jubbal, where members from various units registered their presence.

Senior leader of the Apple Producers Association State Committee, Sanjay Chauhan, attended the meeting along with members Bhagat Ram, Lokindra Kalta, Jai Singh Jaihta, Sanjay Kumar, Balwinder Jasta, Harish Chandra, Lahori Chauhan, Bhim Singh Nargeta, Ashok Jhohta, Narendra Chauhan, Girdhari Lal Nanda, Vinay Chauhan, Govind Tejata, Motiram Tejata, Laxmi Chauhan, Panna Lal Thakur, and Amar Singh Thakur, among others.

All the members put forth their views on the latest circumstances regarding "cutting of fruit trees, eviction from land and locking of houses", and resentment was expressed over the cutting of apple plants by the administrative staff of the government.

In the meeting, it was also agreed to organise village-level meetings to ensure the success of the "Sachchalay Chalo" program scheduled for 29 July 2025 and to form membership and committee executives during these meetings.

Addressing the media persons, Chauhan said that, on the one hand, the state government is considering going to the Supreme Court; on the other hand, evictions of farmers and other affected families from their homes and land, as well as the cutting of fruit trees, are ongoing across the state. Notices are being sent to evict people from the land. In short, a state of confusion is being created among the people.

According to the release, "Himachal Kisan Sabha" and "Himachal Apple Producer Association" condemn this double standard of the government and the administration and demand that the government should immediately take action to provide relief to the affected in this matter; otherwise, they will be ready to face the questions of the general public outside the Secretariat on 29 July 2025.

Farmers, gardeners, affected families, and other socio-economic organisations, as well as progressive thinkers and social workers from the farming community across the state, will participate in this demonstration scheduled for 29 July 2025. (ANI)

