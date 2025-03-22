Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Jairam Thakur, along with the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rajeev Bindal, and a delegation of party legislators and local leaders, visited the ancestral village of Vimal Negi in Kinnaur on Saturday to meet his family.

Vimal Negi, the General Manager (Engineering) at Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL), was found deceased in Bilaspur on Tuesday after being missing since March 10. His sudden and controversial death has sparked widespread concern and demands for a thorough investigation.

The BJP delegation expressed their condolences to the family members of the late Vimal Negi. His mother , during the meeting, demanded a CBI investigation. Thakur, along with other party leaders, met with the deceased's mother, brother, wife, and two children.

After the meeting, Thakur expressed concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Himachal Pradesh.

"I have said this earlier too that law and order in Himachal Pradesh does not exist anymore. When bullets are fired at a former Congress MLA, his PSO is injured...This is not just a one-off incident. It has happened earlier too, around that family in Bilaspur. There should be a fair investigation...Youth from Punjab come to Himachal Pradesh and indulge in hooliganism. When people of Himachal go to Punjab or Delhi, their vehicles are damaged...Last night in Mandi, a Dhaba owner was shot last night...The perpetrators are yet to be caught...I think this is a matter of concern. Government should take this seriously," he said.

Meanwhile, the sudden and controversial death of Vimal Negi, General Manager (Engineering) at Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL), has raised serious concerns among engineers and employees of the corporation.

Following the incident, representatives of the Power Corporation and State Engineers' Association recently met with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, calling for an investigation and immediate action against the management.

On Wednesday, Jairam Thakur reiterated his demand for a CBI investigation, calling the case "highly suspicious."

Thakur had expressed concern over the alleged deterioration of law and order in Himachal Pradesh and urged the government to conduct a thorough probe into the incident.

"...This case is highly suspicious. If the family demands a CBI investigation, the government must act accordingly. Until the inquiry is completed, all responsible officials should be removed from their positions to ensure impartiality. The deteriorating law and order situation in Himachal Pradesh is deeply concerning, and such incidents only highlight the government's inefficiency...The government must conduct a thorough probe and take strict action against those responsible for this tragic incident...," Thakur told reporters.

The shocking death of Vimal Negi has intensified concerns about the working conditions within HPPCL. Employees fear that workplace pressure and an unhealthy work environment could be key factors behind the incident.

As the investigation unfolds, the engineers' association remains firm in its demands for justice and reforms within the corporation. (ANI)

