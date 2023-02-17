Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): The cabinet of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday decided the dates of the Budget Session of the state Assembly which has been scheduled to take place from March 14 to April 6.

The Chief Minister said that the session will have 18 sittings and will start from March 14th and will end on April 6, 2023. He said that this was the 2nd cabinet meeting of the state government held on Thursday.

He said that the cabinet has also approved the Sukh Ashray Scheme to orphan children living in the destitute in the state.

Sukhu said that all the Congress Legislators have contributed One Lakh Rupees to the Chief Minister' welfare Fund, especially for orphan Children. He said that on Day one the government had decided to frame a policy for the orphan children for their future education and career till the age of 27 years.

He also thanked the people of the state who have contributed so far 3 Crore rupees to the fund, Chief Minister also appealed to the state BJP leadership and MLAs to contribute to the same.

The state cabinet has also decided to open two Institutes for the welfare and education of orphan children under the social justice department. He said with a fund of Rs 80 crore for every two such institutes is being started One in Jogindernagar in Mandi and 2nd in Jawalamukhi in Kangra district.

"We had decided to take care of the orphan children living in destitute, especially who are parentless, we as the government will play the role of parents of such students and youth, we shall take care of them till the age of 27. The government will pay fees for such students in professional courses and pocket money of 4000 rupees per month will also be given to such students. The government has also decided to provide land for them. We have also decided to open two institutes for such students," the Chief Minister said.

The former Chief Minister and leader of the Opposition said that there is a delay in the budget session from the routine dates. He said that the present congress government is taking all steps in time.

He also slammed the state government and chief minister on the issue of stopping the fund of the legislators for development and also for withdrawing the decisions of the previous government for closing institutions in the state. Thakur said that the BJP as the Opposition will take all such issues. (ANI)

