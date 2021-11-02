Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 2 (ANI): Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Pratibha Singh is leading with 1,33,458 votes against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Brigadier Khushal Chand Thakur who has secured 1,28,754 votes in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, as per initial trends.

According to the Election Commission data at 10.10 am on Tuesday, Rashtriya Lokneeti Party's Ambika Shyam has secured 1,281 votes. While Himachal Jan Kranti Party's candidate Munshi Ram Thakur has secured 536 votes.

As per the official data, independent candidates Anil Kumar and Subhash Mohan Snehi have secured 421 and 609 votes respectively.

The by-polls in Himachal Pradesh were held on three assembly constituencies - Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai and one Lok Sabha seat - Mandi on October 30. The results for the polls will be announced today.

The necessity to conduct a by-election for the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency and three assembly constituencies emerged due to the deaths of sitting MP and MLAs on the respective seats.

Out of 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh, 43 are with the BJP whereas Congress has a hold on 19 seats. One seat is with CPI (M) and two seats are represented by independent candidates. (ANI)

