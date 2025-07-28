Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh state cabinet on Monday decided to grant a special relief package for the disaster-affected families across the State.

During a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the cabinet decided to increase the compensation for a completely damaged house from Rs 1.30 lakh to Rs seven lakh.

Apart from this, the compensation of Rs 12,500 for the partially damaged house has been enhanced to one lakh rupees.

Further, the compensation of Rs 10,000 given in case of a damaged shop or dhaba has been enhanced ten times to rupees one lakh. The State Government will also provide increased financial assistance of Rs 50,000 instead of Rs 10,000 for the damaged cowsheds.

"It will also offer assistance of Rs. 50,000 for damage or loss of belongings of the tenants, whereas the owner will receive Rs. 70,000 for the loss of belongings. Rs. 55,000 per animal will be granted for the loss of large milch animals instead of Rs. 37,500 while the compensation for the loss of goats, pigs, sheep and lambs has been increased from Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 9,000 per animal," a release said.

In addition to this, the State government will provide Rs 25,000 as compensation for the fully damaged poly-houses and Rs 50,000 for de-silting of houses.

The State Government will also give compensation of Rs. 10,000 per bigha for the loss of agriculture and horticulture land, raising it from Rs. 3900 per bigha. For desilting activities, the State Government has enhanced the compensation from Rs 1500 per bigha to Rs 6000 per bigha.

The State Government has also increased the compensation for loss of crops from Rs. 500 per bigha to Rs. 3000 per bigha.

It also expressed grief over the loss of lives caused by the recent disaster across the State. The Cabinet extended its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and conveyed solidarity with all those affected by the disaster. It also expressed its gratitude to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indian Army, State Police, Home Guards, NGOs, and other individuals who extended invaluable support in carrying out relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The Cabinet condemned the incident of misbehaviour with the Revenue Minister and the act of disrespect shown towards the National Flag by certain anti-social elements during his recent visit to the Seraj area of Mandi district. The Cabinet made a fervent appeal to the general public to contribute generously towards Aapada Rahat Kosh, as the money so collected would go a long way in helping the affected families. A detailed presentation on the recent disaster and the response measures undertaken was also given during the meeting.

The Cabinet approved the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojna, aimed at strengthening forest conservation and development through a community-driven approach. The scheme will be implemented across the State with an outlay of Rs. 100 crore over five years. Under this initiative, community-based organisations such as Mahila Mandals, Yuvak Mandals, Self-Help Groups and other registered community groups will be actively involved in forest conservation and development activities.

"Each participating organisation will be eligible to receive up to Rs 1.20 lakh per hectare for plantation efforts. If the land parcel for plantation is less than one hectare, the financial assistance will be given proportionately. In addition to this, there is an incentive of Rs 1.20 lakh per hectare based on the survival rate of the planted saplings," the release added.

It was decided to amend the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Election Rules, 2015 to address procedural gaps and practical difficulties encountered during municipal elections. Rule 9 has been amended to introduce a standard format for the final publication of wards, ensuring uniformity across the State. Rules 27 and 28 have been revised to include a provision that no changes or additions to the electoral roll will be allowed after the election program is notified under Rule 35.

The Cabinet also gave its ex-post approval to enhance seats for B.Sc. Medical Laboratory Technique, B.Sc. Radiology and Imaging, and B.Sc. Anaesthesia and Operation Theatre Technique courses. The number of seats will be increased from 10 to 50 at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, and from 18 to 50 at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda.

The Cabinet decided to allot land in favour of Himachal Pradesh Milkfed for the establishment of a Milk Processing Plant at Mehandali in Rohru tehsil of Shimla district.

It also approved granting a 50 percent concession in motor vehicle tax for owners scrapping vehicles that fall under Pre-BIS, BS-I, and BS-II emission norms through a Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility.

To improve patient care, the Cabinet approved the creation and filling of eight posts of various categories in the Pain and Palliative Care Cell under the Department of Radiotherapy at IGMC, Shimla.

It was decided to upgrade the Primary Health Centre at Dhaneta in Hamirpur district to a Community Health Centre, along with the creation and filling of the necessary posts to ensure its effective functioning.

It gave a nod to open a new Police Post at Khaira under Police Station Sunni in the Shimla district, along with the creation and filling of the necessary posts to ensure its smooth functioning.

Additionally, the Cabinet gave its nod to transfer the jurisdiction of Police Post Hatli from Police Station Chowari to Police Station Sihunta in Chamba district to improve administrative efficiency and policing in the area.

The Cabinet also approved the reconstitution of the Ratti-Nagachala Special Area and Nerchowk Planning Area in the Mandi district.

The approval was also accorded for the upgradation of Nagar Panchayat Jawali to a Municipal Council in Kangra district. (ANI)

