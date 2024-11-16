Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh cabinet, in its meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has approved the upgradation of three Municipal Councils to Municipal Corporations and two Nagar Panchayats to Municipal Councils.

It also decided to create 6 new Nagar Panchayats in the state. Additionally, the cabinet approved the inclusion of additional areas under the jurisdiction of various Urban Local Bodies.

The cabinet gave its approval to enhance the honorarium of Multi-Task Workers in the Public Works Department from Rs 4500 to Rs 5000 per month.

The Cabinet gave in-principle approval to bring all the elderly above the age of 70 years under the ambit of Aayushman Bharat Yojna. It was also decided to provide additional top-up cover of Rs 5 lakh per annum to individuals above the age of 70 years who have already been registered under this scheme.

It gave its approval to make a provision of offering financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh for the construction of houses for widow, single destitute and divyang women with annual income less than Rs 2.50 lakh per annum registered under H.P. Building and Other Construction Welfare Board.

The cabinet also decided to extend the benefits of the Mukhyamantri Sukh-ashray Yojana to abandoned and surrendered children up to the age of 27 years.

The cabinet gave its approval to implement Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgaar Start Up Yojna 2023, assuring a minimum of Rs 50 thousand rent to the owners of e-taxis attached to the various government departments.

It was also decided to create and fill up 30 posts of Senior Resident Doctors and 326 posts of ancillary staff in Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur.

The cabinet gave its nod to open a new police post at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur along with the creation and filling up of seven posts of various categories. It gave its consent to fill up 28 posts of different categories in the Department of Fisheries, a release said.

The cabinet decided to fill up 25 posts of Assistant State Taxes and Excise Officers in the Department of Excise and Taxation.

It decided to fill up 10 posts of various categories in HP Rajya Chayan Aayog, Hamirpur to streamline the operation of the Aayog.

It also decided to create and fill up six posts of different categories in the newly opened Block Medical Office, Dehra in district Kangra.

The cabinet decided to create and fill up four posts of different categories for the newly upgraded Community Health Centre, Gumma in Shimla district.

It decided to grant NoC to HIMCAPES College of Nursing, Badhera in Haroli of Una district to enhance 20 seats of the GNM course raising it from 40 to 60 seats.

The Himachal cabinet also decided to introduce M. Tech in Electrical Engineering (Electric Vehicle Technology) at Government Hydro Engineering College, Bandla, district Bilaspur along with creating and filling up three posts in the faculty.

It also decided to introduce a new diploma course in Computer Engineering and Internet of Things at Government Polytechnic College, Hamirpur.

The cabinet gave its nod to issue a letter of Intent in favour of M/s Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation to set up a winery at Parala in Shimla district. This decision will go a long way in providing remunerative prices to the apple growers of the area besides ensuring employment for local people.

It also put its seal to shift the office of the HP Building and other Construction Welfare Board from Shimla to Hamirpur in order to decongest Shimla city. (ANI)

