Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 5 (ANI): The Taxes and Excise Department in Himachal Pradesh conducted a special campaign for checking the long-distance buses during the past ten days after there were complaints that they were causing losses to the exchequer by illegally transporting goods into the state.

The transportation of goods without invoice or without e-way bill leads to revenue loss as such transactions are not accounted for by businesses.

The excise department conducted a checking of 229 buses and imposed a penalty amount worth Rs 6.40 lakh on those illegally transporting goods in violation of the provisions of GST law, the state excise department said in a release on Sunday.

It has also warned people carrying the goods illegally in violation of the provisions of GST Law to refrain from such practice.

"The department plans to take exemplary action against the people found violating the provisions of GST law repeatedly. The Department will continue the campaign against tax evaders and take stern action against them," the release added.

The department wants people to share intelligence on such GST evasion. The complaints can be made on the toll-free number 18001808060 or else through WhatsApp at 94183-31426. (ANI)

