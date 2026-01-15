VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 15: Viotal Informatics Pvt. Ltd. proudly announces the launch of GroundX, India's first Platform Trust Network for physical field verification, revolutionizing how on-ground verification is conducted, governed, and trusted nationwide.

Also Read | Air India Delhi-New York Flight AI101 Engine Sucks In Baggage Container, Damaged (Watch Video).

For years, India's physical field verification industry has operated through fragmented manual processes--relying heavily on phone calls, WhatsApp groups, unreliable vendors, and delayed payments--creating inefficiencies and widespread distrust. GroundX fundamentally changes this landscape by replacing outdated methods with a system-governed platform built on trust, transparency, and compliance.

"This industry never lacked manpower; it lacked trust," said a GroundX director Mrs Sunita Pradhan. "GroundX doesn't manage people--it governs execution says Director Indresh Yadav. Trust, payments, and accountability are enforced by the platform itself."

Also Read | Air India Airbus A350-900 Grounded at Delhi's IGI Airport After Baggage Container Is Sucked Into Engine During Taxiing (Watch Video).

Mr KunalBarai - Country Head Alliance says "Unlike marketplaces or agencies, GroundX is a first-of-its-kind infrastructure platform that treats physical verification as core execution infrastructure rather than informal gig work or outsourcing".

Key features include:

- Geo-tagged, time-stamped, and identity-authenticated task execution

- Audit-ready processes ensuring full transparency

- Automatic, transparent, and dispute-free payouts

This approach delivers consistent, predictable results across India, eliminating coordination chaos and ensuring compliance from start to finish, designed for enterprises that cannot afford failure, GroundX serves banks, NBFCs, insurers, and regulated organizations with measurable benefits:

- Up to 30% reduction in verification costs

- 42% faster turnaround times

- Real-time nationwide task visibility

- Immutable digital audit trails

- Zero payment disputes

By moving from fragmented agency models to a single governed platform, enterprises gain built-in compliance rather than retrofitting it later.

GroundX also empowers vendors and freelancers, providing:

- Transparent, upfront pricing and guaranteed payouts

- Performance-linked growth opportunities

- Mobile-first workflows with clear scopes

- Timely payments and professional recognition

No bargaining, follow-ups, or payment uncertainties--only fairness and dignity for field workers.

Proven at scale, GroundX expanded from 5 to 180 cities in just 90 days, covering over 19,000 PIN codes and executing more than 2,300 verifications. Payment disputes across 3,000+ tasks have been completely eliminated. This is not a pilot--it's infrastructure in action.

GroundX creates a new category for India's enterprise ecosystem: the Platform Trust Network--where execution is verifiable, payments enforced, performance rewarded, and trust is systemic.

About GroundX

GroundX is India's first trust-governed execution platform for physical field verification. By embedding compliance, accountability, and fair payments into the system, it enables reliable scaling while empowering vendors and freelancers with transparency and dignity.

www.groundx.co.in

Contact

groundx@viotalinformatics.com

+91 9768665552

Mumbai, India

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)