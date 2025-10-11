Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday announced a series of development initiatives for the Karsog Assembly Constituency, including the construction of a milk processing plant and a 66 KV substation, along with the upgradation of GSSS Karsog to be affiliated with the CBSE from the next financial year.

The Chief Minister also announced the conversion of Tibban and Pangna schools into CBSE-affiliated institutions, the opening of new Patwar Circles at Sanarli, Mated and Baneda, and the improvement of the Tattapani-Bakhrout road. He said sufficient funds would be allocated to complete the ITI building, where AI and machine learning courses would be introduced soon. He also assured the appointment of a radiologist at Karsog Hospital in the near future.

CM Sukhu stated that, in addition to the other parts of the State, the Karsog constituency also suffered significant losses during the recent monsoon disaster. He said that the State Government was conducting a study to determine the causes of such cloudbursts. The Chief Minister announced rupees seven lakh each for the rehabilitation of 94 completely damaged houses.

Addressing a public meeting, the Chief Minister stated that State BJP leaders were creating hindrances in obtaining additional borrowing permissions from the Central Government, despite such permissions having been granted during the BJP's tenure. He stated that the Centre has withheld financial assistance to the State after the Government announced the introduction of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and has also withheld Rs 1,600 crore, the loan limit, as financial assistance to the State.

Accusing the BJP leaders of spreading rumours that the women were not being provided Rs. 1500 under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojna, the Chief Minister stated that the amount was being distributed to the women in a phased manner and soon all the eligible women would be covered under the ambit of the scheme. He also lashed out at the BJP for opening institutions where they were not needed. He alleged that the previous government constructed buildings worth Rs 1,000 crore merely to benefit the contractors, adding that an ITI building worth Rs 40 crore was built in Chhatri and Siraj, which currently has just 18 students. Our government has also adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption, he remarked.

The Chief Minister accused the previous double-engine government of draining the state's treasury, stating that Himachal Pradesh received Rs 50,000 crore less compared to the previous BJP government, but there would be no constraint on funds for development and welfare purposes. "The BJP government squandered public money for political gains, whereas our government is spending every rupee for public welfare," he said.

Highlighting the government's initiatives in the education sector, CM Sukhu said that due to the lack of vision of the previous BJP government, Himachal Pradesh slipped to 21st position in quality education in 2021. The BJP government had opened schools without adequate staff or facilities. However, as of today, due to a systematic approach, the State has been ranked in fifth place in the education sector. Our government has initiated recruitment for 6,000 teachers, out of which 3,000 have already been appointed in batches, so that children are not deprived of quality education.

To strengthen the rural economy, the government has taken many measures to benefit the farming community. The Government was procuring wheat, maize, and raw turmeric produced through natural farming at Rs 60, Rs 40, and Rs 90 per kilogram, respectively. MNREGA wages have also been increased by Rs 80 over the past two years.

Speaking on health reforms, the Chief Minister. Sukhu stated that medical colleges were operating with outdated machinery, and the BJP government had not paid heed to strengthening the state's health infrastructure. The present government has installed modern medical equipment and recruited 200 doctors during the last two years, with plans to recruit 200 more. He added that robotic surgeries are being performed at Chamiyana Hospital and Tanda Medical College.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Colonel Dhani Ram Shandil said that model health institutions with six specialist doctors each are being established in every Assembly constituency, with 50 already operational. He stated that, in addition to filling the posts of doctors, recruitment of paramedical staff was also being conducted. The newly appointed doctors would soon be deployed to remote areas of the state to provide healthcare services to the people residing in these areas.

Milkfed Chairman Buddhi Singh Thakur said that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the income of animal farmers has increased due to a Rs. 21 per litre rise in milk prices in two years. He said that Milkfed now procures three lakh litres of milk daily, compared to only 90,000 litres during the previous government's tenure.

Congress candidate Mahesh Raj expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for the development initiatives in Karsog.

Later, the Chief Minister distributed financial assistance of Rs 18 lakh to 12 beneficiaries under the 'Vidhwa and Ekal Nari Aawas Yojna' as the first instalment of Rs 1.50 lakh each. He also provided the second installment of Rs.1 lakh each to four children under the Chief Minister's Sukhashray Yojana and handed over land documents to an eligible landless child under the same scheme. Two meritorious students, Pragya Thakur and Himani Thakur, were also honoured.

Earlier, on his arrival in Karsog, the Chief Minister was accorded a grand welcome in a mega road show.

Karsog MLA Deep Raj welcomed the Chief Minister on his arrival and thanked him for dedicating development projects to his constituency.

Former Minister Prakash Chaudhary, former CPS Sohan Lal Thakur, Chairman of APMC (Mandi) Sanjeev Guleria, Congress leaders Jagdish Reddy and Vijay Kanav, and district officers were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

