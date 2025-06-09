Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday visited the site of the Shongtong-Karcham hydroelectric project in Kinnaur district to inspect the ongoing developmental works.

He also inspected the power house site at Karcham and visited the barrage site Powari, of this project. He interacted with the engineers and workers of the project, a release said.

The Chief Minister directed to complete the 450 MW capacity hydroelectric project in a time bound manner by November, 2026.

He said that after the commissioning of this project, the state would earn annual revenue of about Rs. 1000 crore.

Sukhu said that this project was under construction for the last 13 years, but the present state government accelerated its construction it would be dedicated to the Nation in stipulated time period. He added that the present government was taking concrete steps to ensure proper exploitation of its river water, to strengthen the economy of the state.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was working to take over the Dhaulasidh, Luhri and Sunni hydro power projects and the total amount spent on these projects so far was being evaluated. Henceforth, the state government would take forward the construction work of hydropower projects on its own terms so that the interests of the state could be protected, which were completely side-lined by the previous BJP government.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was also moving ahead towards setting up a geo-thermal power project at Tapri in Kinnaur district and making advancement in the field of electricity by producing solar and green hydrogen energy. He said that despite being a surplus energy state, we were purchasing electricity in winters i.e. from October to March at Rs 5 to Rs. 6 per unit as per neighbouring states. The solar energy production was being promoted as much as possible during this time period so that the government did not require to buy electricity.

He said that solar projects of about 626 MW capacity were at various stages of construction through HPPCL.

The General Manager of H.P. Power Corporation, Abid Hussain Sadiq, detailed the various ongoing construction works in the Shongtog-Karcham project.

Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi, along with senior officers of the district administration, were present on this occasion. (ANI)

