Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated and laid foundation stones of six development projects worth about Rs 100 crore in Dehra assembly constituency of Kangra district on Tuesday.

Besides dedicating Rs. 4.96 crore Community Health Centre (CHC) Haripur in Dehra, the Chief Minister also laid foundation stone of Administrative and Diagnostic Block of the Hospital, Food Commissary and Quarantine at Durgesh Aranya- Zoological Park to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 47.62 crore and Lift Water Supply Scheme (LWSS) for International Zoo at Bankhandi (Seera Da Bharoh in tehsil Haripur) to be built at a cost of Rs. 16.25 crore.

Also Read | Election Commission of India Announces New Technology-Driven System To Speed Up and Improve Voter Updates During Polls, Reduce Reporting Delays.

He also laid foundation stone of up-gradation of Haripur to Sakri Ghera road to cost Rs. 12.87 crore, road from Thathar Tripal to Mehwa panchayat to cost Rs. 6.64 crore, up-gradation of Guler to Nandpur Barial Ludret road to be completed with an outlay of Rs 10.29 crore. He said that International level Durgesh Aranya Zoological Park was being constructed at Bankhandi at a cost of Rs 619 crore. In the first phase, Rs 150 crore was being spent on construction of 43 enclosures.

Around 90 per cent work of boundary wall has been completed besides eight check dams have also been constructed so far. The Chief Minister directed to construct more check to facilitate rain water harvesting. He said that it will not only be a tourist attraction but also a model of sustainable infrastructure, blending conservation with innovation.

Also Read | Sharmistha Panoli Remarks Row: Calcutta HC Denies Ad-Interim Bail to Law Student, Observes Free Speech Doesn't Permit Hurting Religious Sentiments; Seeks Case Diary.

The Chief Minister said that this Park would have space to showcase 78 species, including the Asiatic lion, hog deer, monitor lizard, crocodile, ghadiyal and various bird species. The zoo will also have a wetland aviary of indigenous bird species, he added.

The Chief Minister said that Durgesh Aranya Zoological Park will boost tourism activities significantly and provide employment and self employment opportunities to the local youth, thereby strengthening the local economy. With its natural beauty, unique attractions, and eco-friendly infrastructure, this Park will go a long way in making Kangra district as Tourism Capital of the State, he added.

The Chief Minister also visited the various under construction sites in the Park and gave necessary directions for its improvement and on time completion. He said that this project must be completed within the stipulated period so that benefits of the project could be reaped well in time. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)