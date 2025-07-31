Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri have expressed grief over the death of Army officers in an accident in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, where their vehicle was hit by a huge boulder.

In this unfortunate incident, Lt. Col. Bhanu Pratap Singh Mankotia from Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh and Lance Dafadar Daljit Singh from Gurdaspur, Punjab, lost their lives, while three other Army personnel were seriously injured.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Class 8 Girl Married Off to 40-Year-Old Man Rescued After Teacher Alerts Authorities in Ranga Reddy District; 5 Arrested.

The Chief Minister said that this was an irreparable loss for the entire nation. He paid tributes to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The Deputy CM said that the nation would always remember the service of these brave soldiers and expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

Also Read | Durga Puja 2025: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Hikes Durga Puja Grant to INR 1.10 Lakh, Waives Taxes; Opposition Calls Move 'Politically Motivated Handout'.

They prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense loss. They also wished a speedy recovery to the injured personnel. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)