Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 22 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, on Wednesday, expressed grief over the demise of Nayak Susheel Kumar, aged 40, who was posted at Faizabad in the 13th Dogra Regiment.

He hailed from the village of Panyala in the Sujanpur assembly constituency in Hamirpur. The Chief Minister said that the state government stands firmly with the aggrieved family in this hour of grief and would provide all possible assistance to the family.

Mukesh Agnihotri said, "The services of this brave son would always be remembered". They prayed for the departed soul and strength to the family members.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday chaired a review meeting with officials of the Social Justice and Empowerment and other line departments regarding the construction of a modern de-addiction and rehabilitation centre at Kotla-Barog in Sirmaur district.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister informed that the centre will have a capacity of 100 beds and will also be equipped with facilities such as a library, a gymnasium, sports facilities, and provisions for skill and vocational training. Doctors, nurses and other staff will also be appointed to provide medical care. He stated that the state government has approved Rs. 534.36 lakh for this project, and additional funds would be provided if required.

The Deputy Commissioners of Solan and Sirmaur joined the meeting virtually. The Chief Minister directed them to transfer the land of the Animal Husbandry Department to the Social Justice & Empowerment Department for the establishment of the centre. (ANI)

