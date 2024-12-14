Shimla, Dec 14 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday instructed officials to explore the potential for establishing solar power plants on vacant hills in the Gram Panchayats of the Kupvi sub-division in Shimla district.

Sukhu said this during a visit to Tikkar village here, as part of the ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' program.

He said that this initiative aims to harness renewable energy while generating self-employment opportunities for the local community.

The establishment of solar power plants in the area could be a significant step in promoting sustainable energy, Sukhu added.

He also held a detailed discussion with officials about the area's developmental needs. PTI/COR

