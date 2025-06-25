Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday flagged off 12 e-scooters from his residence.

These e-scooters have been provided to the Health department through the State AIDS Control Society and would be deployed across eight districts of the state, a release said.

It said the initiative aims to deliver doorstep medical services including delivery of medicines, screening and counselling services to patients suffering from Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Sexually Transmitted Infection (SITs), Tuberculosis (TB) and Hepatitis.

This is the first time such a dedicated and humanitarian outreach model was being implemented in the state to ensure that no individual was deprived of essential treatment. This initiative would ensure the continuity of medication and significantly contribute to achieving viral load suppression among patients, thereby enabling them to live healthier and longer lives, the release said.

Commending the State AIDS Control Society and the Health department for this initiative, the Chief Minister said Red Ribbon Clubs, youth, educational institutions and non-governmental organizations have played a vital role in raising sustained awareness about HIV.

"Making Himachal Pradesh HIV-free was our collective responsibility. I am confident that these e-scooters would strengthen our ongoing efforts."

He said that over 6,000 individuals were currently living with HIV in the State and most of whom have achieved viral load suppression, a testament to the success of the state government's policies and consistent efforts. He said that the State Government was promoting electric vehicles in the state for conservation of environment and providing e-scooters to the Health department was also a step in this direction.

Health and Family Welfare Minister (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil said that the State AIDS Control Society was actively working through 471 Red Ribbon Clubs established in universities, colleges and industrial training institutes across the state. Additionally, the Adolescent Education Programme was being implemented in schools. The Department of Youth Services and Sports and the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan were also partnering to raise awareness about HIV among out-of-school youth. (ANI)

