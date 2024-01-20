Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday flagged off the educational tour vehicles carrying students going to Kerala under the 'teacher and student exchange programme' of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' scheme from Chauda Maidan in Shimla.

The programme was organized under 'Samagra Shiksha'. This year 240 students from different districts have been included for the educational tours. The students will board Rajdhani Express from New Delhi to Kerala on Sunday.

The Chief Minister said that under the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' scheme, the students of the state would get the opportunity to know and understand the art, culture and customs of Kerala.

He added that the personality of students develops through educational tours. The experiences gained during such visits help students understand the values of life from the right perspective.

Along with developing the students' understanding on diversity in India, the visit would also help them imbibe the innate feeling of brotherhood, stated the Chief Minister.

Sukhu also released the table calendar of Samagra Shiksha. Later, State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha, Rajesh Sharma provided detailed information about the tour programme and arrangements related to the facilities of the students. (ANI)

