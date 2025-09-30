Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday flagged off six state-of-the-art mobile forensic vans from his official residence, Oak Over in Shimla and said that this will prove extremely useful in ensuring speedy investigation.

The six vehicles, worth Rs 65 lakh each, have been procured under the Directorate of Forensic Services and are equipped with advanced technology to assist the police in fast-paced investigations.

While interacting with reporters after the launch, Sukhu responded to criticism over his private trip to London. He clarified that he had gone abroad for his daughter's admission and that no public funds were spent.

"This was my personal visit. I went to London for my daughter's admission. Not a single rupee from the government exchequer was spent. The opposition is trying to politicise a private matter," he said.

He further defended Health Minister Dr Dhaniram Shandil over the controversy surrounding his foreign tour, saying the notification in circulation was incomplete and not duly signed.

"No one can go abroad without my permission. The controversy is unnecessary as the document had no official signature," Sukhu remarked.

Admitting that the state is going through a difficult financial phase, Sukhu acknowledged delays in salary payments to HPTDC employees and pensions to HRTC retirees.

"For the next three to four months, there may be some delays in disbursing salaries and pensions. The economic condition is not good, but the government is making every possible effort to bring it back on track," he said.

At the same time, the CM assured that the state remained committed to supporting disaster-affected families despite fiscal stress. He blamed the previous BJP government for leaving behind financial liabilities.

Sukhu also raised sharp questions for the Union Government, demanding to know the status of the Rs 1,500-crore special relief package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Himachal Pradesh after recent natural calamities.

"The BJP must explain when Himachal will actually receive the Rs 1,500 crore relief promised by the Prime Minister. The state is reeling under disaster damage and urgently needs funds. Timely help will directly benefit the affected families," he said.

On the issue of cement, the Chief Minister clarified that his government had not imposed any additional tax, calling the opposition's charges misleading. He added that Himachal, like other small states, was suffering revenue losses under GST.

"GST has caused maximum loss to Himachal Pradesh. Other small states have also raised the issue before the Centre. The opposition is doing politics by spreading misinformation," Sukhu said.

With a mix of strong defence and counter-attack, the Chief Minister sought to reassure both government employees and the wider public, while also putting the onus on the Centre and the opposition for the state's ongoing economic challenges. (ANI)

