Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday launched the 'Celebrities associated with Shimla' map prepared by Trilok Suryavanshi here yesterday evening.

Trilok Suryavanshi is the former Assistant Director of the Department of Language, Art and Culture.

The Chief Minister said that Shimla is a historic city and many world-famous celebrities have an association with this place.

As per the official press note, the CM lauded the efforts to compile information about different historical sites of Shimla.

"He hoped that this map would prove to be an interesting record for youth to get information about the historical importance of Shimla," the CM said, informed the statement.

Chairman Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, RS Bali, Former Senior Architect, KC Chauhan, Litterateur Jagmohan Sharma, Maya Suryavanshi and State General Secretary NSUI, Praveen Minhas were also present on occasion. (ANI)

