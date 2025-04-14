Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday laid the foundation stone of a 1 MW solar power plant at Dhanwas in the remote Pangi Valley. The project, estimated at Rs 10.50 crore, is scheduled for completion before November 2025, a release said.

The Chief Minister directed officers to expedite the construction process and ensure timely completion of this vital infrastructure. Once operational, the solar power plant will guarantee uninterrupted power supply to all 19 Panchayats of Pangi Valley, even during the harsh winter months.

The project also includes a 500-kilowatt battery storage system to provide electricity during nighttime, effectively eliminating load shedding and bolstering the region's power distribution network. Spread over 2.2 hectares, the plant will feature 2,400 solar panels dedicated to clean energy generation, it said.

Sukhu emphasized the government's focused efforts on harnessing renewable energy to improve the quality of life in remote and far-flung regions. He reaffirmed the state's commitment to transforming Himachal Pradesh into a Green Energy State by 31st March 2026.

Sukhu said that "this project is a testament to our resolve to promote green energy and ensure reliable infrastructure in the tribal and remote areas of Himachal Pradesh. "

The Chief Minister announced Rs 25 lakh each for the construction of four Mahila Mandal Bhawans in Karyas panchayat and rupees one lakh each for purchasing necessary equipments. He also announced one crore rupees for the construction of temple road in the panchayat.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, MLA Sunder Thakur, Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank Chairman Devender Shyam, CM's OSD Ritesh Capret, APMC Chamba Chairman Lalit Thakur, Congress leader Surjit Bharmauri, Yashwant Khanna along with representatives of various Panchayats, Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal, SP Abhishek Yadav and other senior officials were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

