Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs. 71.38 crore at Gandhi Chowk in Mandi town today.

Chief Minister inaugurated Rs. 5.5 crore new building of Municipal Corporation, Rs. 6 crore building of Residential Quarters IRBN 3rd Battalion at Pandoh, Rs. 2.42 crore Armory Store and Armory Building of IRBN 3rd Battalion at Pandoh, Rs. 88 lakh building of Veterinary Hospital Pandoh and Rs. 72 lakh Trekker Hut of Forest Department, in Mandi.

Apart from this the foundation stone of Rs. 28.94 crore Water Supply Scheme for newly added areas of Municipal Corporation Mandi, Rs. 3 crore Municipal Corporation Parking and Red Cross shopping Complex Mandi, Rs. 92 lakh Parking in Zonal Hospital Mandi and Rs. 23 crore Regional Institute and Training Center of Health and Family Welfare Mandi were also laid by the CM.

Jai Ram Thakur said, "the present state government upgraded Municipal Council Mandi to Municipal Corporation to ensure that this historic town gets facility of planned development. This decision of the State Government fulfilled the emotional demand of the people of the town".

"Rs. 23 crore Regional Institute and Training Centre of Health and Family Welfare would be the third Center of its kind after Shimla and Kangra", he said.

He further added that Rs. 250 crore Shiv Dham will be built in Mandi town, which would be an added attraction for the tourists visiting the State and Degree college building amounting to Rs. 30 crores will also be set up".

"Second State University had also been opened at Mandi, which would prove an asset for the students of Mandi and other neighbouring districts and several offices were also opened in Mandi town", he added.

He said that with the construction of the heliport at Mandi, this town had been included under UDAN-II. CM said that efforts were on to construct a greenfield airport in the Mandi district.

MLA Mandi Sadar Anil Sharma thanked Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for dedicating the MC building to the people of the Mandi town. He said that this would provide an appropriate place for the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Councillors and other staff of the Corporation, besides facilitating the people of the town.

Mayor Mandi Municipal Corporation Deepali Jaswal thanked the Chief Minister for dedicating the building of the Municipal Corporation to the people of Mandi town. She said, "Municipal Corporation for Mandi was the biggest gift of the Chief Minister to ensure planned development of Mandi town".

Deputy Mayor Virender Bhatt welcomed the Chief Minister and other dignitaries present on the occasion.

MLA Balh Inder Singh Gandhi, MLA Drang Jawahar Thakur, Chairman Zila Parishad Pal Verma, District BJP President Ranveer Singh, President Vyapar Mandal Mandi Rajesh Mahandroo, Deputy Commissioner Mandi Arindam Chaudhary, Superintendent of Police Mandi Shalini Agnihotri were present on the occasion among others. (ANI)

