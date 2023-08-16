Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 16 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday offered floral tributes to the former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna, Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at his statue on the Ridge, Shimla.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a great orator, poet, litterateur, and indeed a multi-faceted personality. Leaders of all political parties have equal respect for him. He said that the ideals of Atal Bihari Vajpayee were a source of inspiration for all."

Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister (Media), Naresh Chauhan, Mayor Municipal Corporation Shimla, Surender Chauhan, Deputy Mayor, Uma Kaushal, Councillors and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary and said India greatly benefitted from his leadership. PM Modi took to the social media platform 'X' and said, "I join the 140 crore people of India in paying homage to the remarkable Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India benefitted greatly from his leadership. He played a pivotal role in boosting our nation's progress and in taking it to the 21st century in a wide range of sectors."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid tributes to the former PM on his death anniversary today in a prayer meeting at 'Sadaiv Atal' in Delhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, members of the Cabinet, and leaders from different parties also attended the prayer meeting at 'Sadaiv Atal', the memorial of the former prime minister. Born in Gwalior in 1924, Vajpayee was the face of the BJP for decades and was the first non-Congress prime minister to have served a full term in office.

Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16, 1996, to June 1, 1996, and again from 19 March 1998 to 22 May 2004. He also served as India's External Affairs Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Moraji Desai from 1977 to 1979. He passed away at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi on August 16 in 2018. (ANI)

