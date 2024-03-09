Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 12 development projects worth about Rs 84 crore for Mandi district on the occasion of the inauguration of the International Shivratri Fair at the historic Paddal ground of Mandi town.

He inaugurated the building of Sub-Tehsil Katola constructed for Rs 1.72 crores and the building of Civil Hospital Rewalsar constructed for Rs 5.20 crores.

Also Read | RRB Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Notified For 9,144 Technician Posts, Know How to Apply Online At rrbapply.gov.in.

He laid the foundation stone of eight flood control projects of the Jal Shakti Department worth Rs 27 crores for the Dharampur area. These included channelisation work around Balhada Nala, Nald Khad, Kuhatnala, Haryan Nala, Srilanka Nala, Gharda Nala, Lower Tanehad Nala and Barchchwad Papalog.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of the upgradation works of the Madhi-Sandhol road and Dharampur-Sandhol road to be completed for Rs 11 crores each, 230 meter-long double span Behari Pattan Bridge to be built for Rs 28 crore.

Also Read | Land Mafia Will Be Hung Upside Down in Bihar, Says Home Minister Amit Shah.

He laid the foundation stone of the upgradation work of Gaagal to Simas road under the third phase of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana to be done for Rs 5.47 crore.

Meanwhile, the globally acclaimed International Shivratri Mahotsav began on Saturday with CM Sukhu formally announcing the opening of the grand event from the historic Paddal Ground of Mandi.

Earlier, the Chief Minister offered obeisance at the temple of the main deity Shri Raj Madhav Rai and participated in the traditional Shobha Yatra Jaleb that started from the temple. The Chief Minister's wife Kamlesh Thakur was also present with him.

Addressing a huge public meeting at Paddal, the Chief Minister announced a 10 per cent increase in the Nazarana of the deities and a 10 per cent increase in the honorarium of the Bajantris. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)