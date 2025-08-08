Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has mourned the deaths of six persons in a road accident in Chanwas area of Tissa Sub Division in Chamba district on Thursday night.

The Chief Minister directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the affected families.

In a post on X, CM Sukhu said, "The news of the death of 6 people in a car accident in Chanwas, Tissa, Chamba district, is extremely sad and painful. I extend my condolences to the grieving families. I pray to God to grant peace to the souls of the departed and provide strength and courage to the bereaved family in this hour of sorrow."

Earlier, CM Sukhu expressed grief over the death of three persons in a car accident in the Chirgaon area of Shimla district on Wednesday. One person has sustained injuries in the accident, a release said.

The Chief Minister directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the next of kin of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

He prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.CM Sukhu termed the incident extremely "sad" and "painful".

"The news of the death of three youths and injury to one person due to a car falling into a river in Rohru, Shimla is extremely sad and extremely painful. I pray to God to grant peace to the souls of the departed and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this unbearable loss," the Chief Minister's Office said in hindi on social media platform.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh has reported a total of 199 deaths and a cumulative loss of over Rs 1905.5 crore during the monsoon season from June 20 to August 6 this year, according to a report by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). (ANI)

