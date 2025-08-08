Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday launched an online attendance system for students and teachers in government schools, in a move aimed at enhancing transparency and digital governance in the education sector.

The CM also distributed appointment letters (job cards) to newly recruited teachers during a function held at Peterhoff, Shimla.

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh is moving steadily towards education reforms and has achieved the top rank in education in the country. He emphasised that the state is committed to further raising the quality of education through technological innovations and policy upgrades.

"The BJP often says we don't provide jobs. So I learned from Prime Minister Modi and distributed appointment letters today," CM Sukhu remarked in a jibe at the opposition.

The Chief Minister handed over appointment letters to 312 newly appointed art teachers, expressing hope that they would contribute to the holistic development of students. He also released a student-centric news platform and a baseline evaluation report to assess the performance of schools.

The CM announced that the government is considering a proposal to defer retirements in the departments of general, technical, and medical education until the end of the academic session, to prevent disruption in academic continuity. Additionally, biannual promotions for teachers are also under consideration, he said.

"The newly appointed art teachers will be brought under the Old Pension Scheme," the Chief Minister added.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur, addressing the gathering, said that the state is witnessing significant improvement in the quality of education and is progressing consistently in the field.

"Himachal Pradesh is moving ahead with quality-focused reforms in education," he said.

Kesra Kumari, one of the newly appointed drawing teachers, expressed her happiness after receiving her appointment letter.

"After waiting for two and a half years, I finally received my appointment letter today. Though we had qualified earlier, the board was dissolved, and then a court case delayed everything. It's a matter of great joy to get a government job finally, something that's very difficult to obtain nowadays," said Kumari.

"It was a long struggle, but now that the appointment letter is in hand, it feels worth it," she added.

The initiative is being seen as part of the broader agenda of the Sukhu-led government to digitise and modernise education in Himachal Pradesh, with a focus on transparency, teacher empowerment, and student-centric governance. (ANI)

