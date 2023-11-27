Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu while congratulating the state and countrymen on the occasion of Guru Parv said that the work done by Guru Nanak Dev for Sikhism is a big message for everyone.

Sukhu said that Guru Nanak Dev has set examples for humanity. The chief minister paid obeisance at the Gurudwara in Shimla and said that there is a need to adhere to Guru Nanak Dev.

Just before the Lok Sabha elections, discussions about cabinet expansion in Himachal Pradesh have started gaining momentum. The posts of three ministers are vacant in the government. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has said that three posts of ministers will be filled as soon as the green signal is received from the party high command.

"There is a time for everything and the cabinet expansion will be done as soon as the high command deems it appropriate," Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said while attending the Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak in Shimla.

The Chief Minister said that the Congress had given 10 guarantees before coming to power, one of which is the Startup Scheme, the first phase of which has been started by the government in the form of e-taxi and the government also aims to make Himachal Pradesh a green state by 2026.

"This is the direction in which the government is also working. The youth will be made self-reliant through the e-taxi scheme," Sukhu said.

Regarding baby influenza infection, the Chief Minister said that the state government is alert and the guidelines issued by ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) will be followed. (ANI)

