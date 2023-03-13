Shimla, March 13 (PTI) The Himachal Congress on Monday carried out a protest march to Raj Bhawan against the Adani issue here and handed over a memorandum to the governor, demanding the formation of a joint parliamentary committee to probe the matter.

State Congress president Pratibha Singh, who led the march, said, “We have submitted a memorandum to the Governor, seeking a probe against Adani Group by the joint parliamentary committee.”

Former state Congress president and MLA from Theog Kuldeep Rathore alleged that the government institutions like SBI and LIC were forced to invest in the Adani Group and they suffered huge losses after the shares crashed following the Hindenburg report.

It was the biggest scam of independent India, he said.

US firm Hindenburg Research has accused the Adani Group of fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation.

The Adani Group has dismissed the allegations.

The Congress and some other opposition parties have been demanding the Centre form a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to look into the Adani issue.

“Why is the government running away from the probe by the JPC if it has nothing to hide?” he said, demanding the formation of the committee at the earliest.

After the formation of the BJP government at the centre in 2014, a crony capitalist Gujarat-based group was patronised and public assets and utilities were sold to the company and financial institutions like LIC and SBI which invested in these companies suffered heavy losses, the memorandum stated.

