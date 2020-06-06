India News | Himachal COVID-19 Tally Crosses 400-mark with 7 New Cases

Shimla, Jun 6 (PTI) Seven people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, pushing the number of cases to 401 in the state, officials said.

Kangra district reported four cases, while one case each was recorded in Una, Chamba and Hamirpur, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

On the bright side, five patients -- two each in Hamirpur, Chamba and one in Una -- recovered from the infection.

Most of the fresh cases recently returned from Delhi-NCR, the officials said.

In Kangra, a 46-year-old man from Baijnath, a 32-year-old man from Mahakal, a 48-year-old man from Bana village in Jawalamukhi and a 27-year-old man from Lambagaon who had returned from Delhi on May 28, 29, 30 and June 4, respectively, were found COVID-19 positive on Saturday, a district official said.

They were under institutional quarantine at different places in the district, he added.

In Hamirpur, a woman who had returned from Ludhiana recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said.

She had gone to Ludhiana for her mother-in-law's treatment who died there. She returned in a car and was home quarantined on June 2. Her sample was taken on June 4 and the test report came out positive on Saturday, he added.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Dhiman said the number of active cases in the state is 201 and 194 patients have recovered from the infection so far.

Six people have succumbed to the virus in the state.

The fatalities include that of a Delhi resident 70-year-old woman, who had been staying at a factory's guest house in Baddi in Himachal Pradesh since March 15. She died at PGIMER Chandigarh on April 2.

Hamirpur has the highest number of active cases in the state at 62, followed by 54 in Kangra, 17 in Solan, 16 in Una, 15 in Chamba, 12 in Bilaspur, nine in Mandi, eight in Sirmaur, three each in Shimla and Kullu, and two in Kinnaur. PTI DJI

