Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): Fresh snowfall on Thursday caused a sharp drop in temperature in the Dhauladhar mountain ranges in Himachal Pradesh.

Snowfall on the higher reaches is very rare in June. The minimum temperature in Dharamshala was recorded at 16 degrees Celsius, whereas the maximum temperature was 21 degrees Celsius.

It has been raining every day for a week in Dharamshala. Tourism industry people are delighted with such weather conditions, as they will attract tourists to the Kangra valley.

Papinder Kumar, a hotel employee, said, "The weather is very nice here. It rains every day. There has been snowfall in the mountains, which is very rare in June. I am thinking of wearing a jacket instead of my T-shirt. We are happy that such a climate will bring more tourists to this region."

Dharmaveer, a hotelier, told ANI, "It has been raining every day for the last week here in Dharamshala. Right now, the temperature is 16 degrees here, whereas the lower areas are quite hot, so we are hopeful to receive more tourists during this summer season. There is a fresh snowfall on the Dhauladhar mountains, which I have seen for the first time in June."

IMD Shimla said that Light rainfall is likely at a few places over the state on June 5 and at isolated places on June 6. Dry weather is likely to prevail in the remaining days of the week.

IMD Shimla on Thursday said, "Light to moderate rain was observed at many places over the state during past 24 hours. No large change in minimum temperatures during the past 24 hours for many stations; they were below normal by 3-6 degrees Celsius for most of the stations and in the range of 5-21 degrees Celsius over the state during the past 24 hours. No large change in maximum temperatures during the past 24 hours for many stations; they were below normal by 4-7 degrees Celsius for most of the stations and were in the range of 16-38 degrees Celsius. Today, the Lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Keylong at 4.8 degrees Celsius. Yesterday's highest maximum temperature was recorded at Paonta Sahib at 38 degrees Celcius." (ANI)

