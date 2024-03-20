Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 20 (ANI): Abhishek Rana, son of disqualified Congress MLA Rajinder Rana, said he received threat calls on Tuesday evening, while his father's office also received a threat letter.

According to the information, the caller in the 26-second-long call, allegedly threatened Abhishek and told him that what he was doing was not right.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, Supports Early End to Conflict With Russia.

Abhishek Rana said that he had filed a complaint at the Sujanpur police station.

On this issue, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Sharma said, "Abhishek Rana has informed us about receiving a threat through the telephone at the Sujanpur police station last evening. After receiving the written complaint, the police will take action in the matter."

Also Read | Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Four Dead, Three Hospitalised After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Sangrur.

At the same time, Abhishek Rana accused the state government of indulging in pressure politics and said that the government is taking action against the MLAs who raised their voice against the government.

Earlier, Rajinder Rana had called the disqualification of MLAs by the Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly "unconstitutional."

"The haste with which the decision was taken by the Speaker and the unconstitutional manner in which it was done--the entire state and the country know under what pressure it was done. The decision will come soon," said Rajinder Rana.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania disqualified the six Congress MLAs on Thursday who cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls.

The six MLAs who have been disqualified are Sudhir Sharma, Rajinder Rana, Davinder K Bhutto, Ravi Thakur, Chaitanya Sharma and Inder Dutt Lakhanpal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)