Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 3 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Wednesday held a review meeting with senior officers of the Public Works Department (PWD) and HPMC to assess the damages caused by the recent incessant rains in Shimla district, as per a release.

Thakur said that a loss of Rs 80 crore had been estimated so far due to the rains. In Rohru circle alone, a total of 230 roads, including three major district roads and 227 village roads, were affected. Three bridges were damaged, one of which was washed away. Out of the affected roads, 203 have been restored while efforts were underway to make the remaining roads operational by September 4. For this, 113 JCBs, robots, dozers and tippers have been deployed.

The Minister further stated that traffic had been restored on National Highway (NH)- 705 while restoration work on NH-707 has been taken up on a war footing and would be made operational by September 4th.

The HPMC apprised the Minister that 31 out of 37 collection centres in Gumma and 25 out of 28 such centres in Jubbal were affected, where around 80,000 apple boxes were stranded. Due to damaged roads and frequent landslides, transportation of apple produce has been severely hampered, with several boxes buried under debris.

The Minister expressed deep concern over the hardships being faced by horticulturists and assured that every effort was being made to ensure smooth transportation of apples.

He directed the departments to expedite the restoration works and utilize the Rs 178 crore Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) funds in a judicious manner.

Thakur also sent instructions to officers to prepare and submit additional estimates for more funds, if required. Strict directions were given for the swift floating of tenders and completion of restoration works in a time-bound manner.

The Minister also appealed to the people to remain patient and assured them that the State Government was working on mission mode to restore normalcy. He said that he himself was monitoring the situation closely and would visit the affected areas emphasizing that the government stands firmly with the affected families and would extend all possible help.

Senior officers including Chief Engineer PWD and NH, GM HPMC and other concerned departments were present in the meeting. (ANI)

