Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while presiding over a review meeting of the Energy Department here today, reiterated the state government's commitment to strengthening the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) and assured all possible support to ensure improved services for the people of the state.

The Chief Minister said that large-scale recruitment of field staff would be done to ensure seamless ground-level operations and appreciated the vital role played by the HPSEBL officers and employees in maintaining a consistent electricity supply across the state.

Sukhu stated that several HPSEBL officers were currently serving on deputation in the Directorate of Energy, Himachal Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited and Power Corporation, a release said.

He directed that these officers be given the option to be permanently absorbed in their respective organisations by April 30. The state government would fill the remaining vacant posts as a priority to ensure the organization's efficient functioning.

He further said that the 100 MW Uhl Phase-III hydropower project would soon be formally inaugurated. The project, which suffered damages due to a penstock burst on 17 May 2020, was expedited by the present state government with financial assistance of Rs. 185 crores.

As a result, 2.97 crore units of electricity have already been generated since its commissioning. Initiated in 2003, the project was completed after 22 years, owing to the focused efforts of the present state government.

Once fully operational, Uhl Phase-III is expected to generate 392 million units of electricity annually, contributing approximately Rs 200 crore in revenue to the state each year.

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, Chief Minister's Principal Advisor Ram Subhag Singh, Chief Minister's Secretary Rakesh Kanwar, Director Energy Rakesh Kumar Prajapati, and Managing Director HPSEBL Sandeep Kumar, along with other senior department officials, also attended the meeting. (ANI)

