Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 2 (ANI): In a swift disciplinary action, Solan police have suspended four police personnel, one sub-inspector and three constables, after a video surfaced allegedly showing them loading cartons of liquor into a police escort vehicle in Chandigarh.

The vehicle had reportedly been deployed as part of the Chief Minister's security convoy during his official visit to the Union Territory on Friday.

The incident came to light after a bystander captured a video of the policemen in uniform handling boxes suspected to be liquor cartons and loading them into a marked police vehicle. The footage quickly spread on social media, sparking outrage and raising serious questions about the misuse of official machinery.

Following preliminary verification, Superintendent of Police, Solan, Gaurav Singh, ordered the suspension of the four officials.

"We have suspended four personnel based on the contents of the video, which is currently under detailed enquiry. One of the suspended individuals is of sub-inspector rank, while the other three are constables," said Singh.

Out of the four, two personnel belong to the 6th India Reserve Battalion (IRB), while the other two are from the Solan district police force.

"The matter is being taken very seriously, and further action will be taken after the enquiry is completed. Accountability will be ensured," added SP Singh.

Sources in the police department revealed that the vehicle in question was part of the Chief Minister's escort team and had gone to Chandigarh as part of a routine VIP movement. The presence of liquor in such a vehicle has raised concerns, especially given the state's ongoing campaign against narcotics and substance abuse.

The Himachal Pradesh government has, in recent years, taken a strong stand against drugs and alcohol abuse, launching several initiatives including awareness drives, crackdown on trafficking, and plans to strengthen rehabilitation infrastructure.

When asked about the incident during a public programme in Shimla on Saturday, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla declined to comment. He said, "I would not like to speak on this matter at this point."

The incident has triggered political and public concern, as opposition leaders have demanded a thorough investigation into the misuse of government vehicles and personnel. (ANI)

