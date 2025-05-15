Shimla, May 15 (PTI) Transparency in purchase of world-class healthcare machinery and other medical equipment should be ensured, Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said on Thursday.

Presiding over a Special High Power Purchase Committee meeting here, he said that the committee must ensure that people of the state receive best healthcare services.

Also Read | ‘Regret Posting That’: Kangana Ranaut Deletes Post on US President Donald Trump on JP Nadda’s Request.

The government is tirelessly working to provide quality health infrastructure and services through 'Adarsh Swasthya Sansthans' set up in around 50 assembly constituencies in the state having six specialist doctors in each of the institution, a statement issued here said.

Such sansthans will be set up in all of the assembly constituencies in a phased manner, the Minister said and added that purchase of modern medical equipment was underway to strengthen all of the healthcare institutions across Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: DGMOs of Both Countries Talked Over Hotline To Discuss Ceasefire, Says Pak’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar; Ceasefire Extended Till May 18.

"Once equipped with the adequate and latest modern machinery, these institutions would be capable of providing quality treatment to the people at their door-steps", he said.

The committee gave approval for purchase of five Phaco Machines worth approximately Rs 30 lakh. It approved amendments to expedite the process to procure digital radiography machine, high-resolution colour doppler ultrasound and digital mammography machine for Government Medical College, Chamba.

It also approved the recommendations of the technical sub-committee for purchase of various machinery or equipment for Adarsh Swasthya Sansthan, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)