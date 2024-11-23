Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday, said that the state government is considering to rank colleges and formulae for the same is being prepared.

CM Sukhu made the while presiding over the programme of the Alumni Association at Center of Excellence Government Degree College Sanjauli.

"The state government is considering ranking the colleges of the state. There were about 138 colleges in the state and the formula for their ranking was being prepared. We want to strengthen the facilities in the colleges and all other government educational institutions. The state government is emphasizing to provide quality education to the students of the state and there is no dearth of funds for this work", said CM Sukhu.

Sukhu said that in the next two years, arts block, girls hostel and parking will be built in the college complex and he would lay the foundation stones of these projects. The Chief Minister also announced Rs 50 lakh to the Alumni Association.

CM Sukhu said that the present state government was about to complete two years' term and the state government had taken many corrective steps during this period, whose positive results would come out in the coming time.

He further said that the Himachal government started the 'Mukhyamantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana' to bear the expenses of education of 23 thousand children of widows till the age of 27 years. 'Dr YS Parmar student loan scheme' had been started to provide higher education to meritorious students, so that no student was deprived of education due to lack of money.

Under this scheme, loans up to 20 lakhs was provided for studies at the rate of one per cent and the benefit of this scheme can also be availed for studies abroad.

He said that many changes would be seen in the next budget where special emphasis would be on the field of education. He said that the previous governments looted the resources of the state, but the present government was making efforts to provide the benefits of the resources of the state to the people of the state.

Recalling the old days, the Chief Minister said, "I will always remember the time spent in this college. My media advisor Naresh Chauhan contested elections against me in the college, but I won. All student organizations used to go on strike for their demands, but everyone's thinking was to strengthen the institution."

He said that the students of Sanjauli college used to come in the merit list and many students passed the PMT examination from this college. He appealed to the students to work hard and move forward with strong willpower. He said that the students should stay away from drugs and the state government was taking strict action against the drug mafia.

CM Sukhu further added that new courses were being started so that students could get better opportunities for employment and self-employment, adding that it was the priority of the state government to ensure quality in education, electricity, water and other facilities. (ANI)

