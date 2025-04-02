Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to establish one Adarsh Swasthya Sansthans in every assembly constituency and two in Lahaul-Spiti district as part of efforts to provide quality health services to people of the state.

An official release said, out of the total 69 Adarsh Swasthya Sansthans, 49 have been functional so far and around 4 to 6 specialist doctors are providing their specialist services in each one of these institutions. These institutions are being equipped with modern health equipments in a phased manner in order to provide world-class healthcare facilities.

"At present, dialysis services are being provided in 20 Adarsh Swasthya Sansthans and this year, the government has decided to spend Rs. 45 crore to start dialysis facility in the remaining 49 hospitals. This year, blood storage units will be set up in 11 Adarsh Swasthya Sansthans," the release said.

"The government, with support from JICA, will procure state-of-the-art equipment with an investment of Rs 1,700 crore to provide world-class treatment facilities in all the medical colleges and Adarsh Swasthya Sansthans of the state," it added.

The state government is also providing free treatment along with 42 types of medicines all free of cost to cancer patients including trastuzumab vaccine, which costs about Rs 40,000. A cancer patient is given 18 such vaccines in a year and the state government is spending about Rs 7 lakh on a patient to provide this vaccine.

The state government has inaugurated the new cancer hospital building and trauma center in IGMC, Shimla.

The government is also setting up a cancer excellence center in Hamirpur.

A total of Rs. 200 crore each has been released for Chamba and Hamirpur medical colleges.

In the the current fiscal, Rs. 45.50 crore budget provision has been made to set up robotic surgery facility at AIMSS Chamiyana in Shimla district and Tanda Medical College in Kangra district.

Provision has also been made to set up Cath Lab for cardiac patients in Hamirpur and Mandi Medical Colleges, the release said. Apart from this, 10 new Health and Wellness Centers will be established with the help of private sector to strengthen health services.

To further strengthen health services in the state, Rogi Mitra Yojana will be started, under which about 1000 Rogi Mitras will be appointed in health institutions. Under a new initiative, the government will launch Mukhyamantri Vruddhajan Care Scheme to provide health checkup facility to people above 70 years of age. Under the scheme the para-medical staff will visit their homes to provide healthcare services. School Health Program will also be started, under which doctors and paramedical staff of primary health centers will regularly check the health of students in nearby schools and organize counseling and awareness sessions for them.

The government has decided to provide free insulin pumps to youth up to 27 years of age.

A total of 25 Advanced Life Sport Ambulances will be purchased to further strengthen the ambulance services in the state. Apart from this, the government is also going to make new schemes and provisions which will be effective in providing a healthy life to the people of the state. For this, the state government has made a provision of about Rs. 3,481 crore in the budget.

The AYUSH department is playing an important role in providing quality health services to the people of the state.

The release said that an integrated AYUSH hospital with a capacity of 50 beds will be constructed in Kangra district.

The state government is going to start Acharya Charak Yojana, under which 150 types of medicines will be made available free of cost to the patients along with free checkups in all government AYUSH hospitals and dispensaries.

The release said that state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is dedicated to strengthen health services. The geographical conditions of the state have always posed challenges in ensuring quality health services to the people of the state. (ANI)

