New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

During the meeting, the Governor apprised the Prime Minister of key developmental initiatives in the State, the impact of recent natural disasters, and the progress of the 'Drug-Free Himachal' campaign.

The Governor apprised the Prime Minister about the extensive damage caused by cloudbursts and landslides in Mandi district during the ongoing monsoon season.

He highlighted the tragic loss of lives and property, noting that many families have lost their homes and agricultural land due to these calamities. The Prime Minister assured that all possible assistance would be extended to the affected areas to ensure relief and rehabilitation, a release said.

Shukla also briefed the Prime Minister about the state-wide anti-drug campaign, which is being implemented down to the panchayat level. He said that significant steps have been taken to create awareness against substance abuse and to build community participation in the effort to make Himachal Pradesh a drug-free State.

The Governor shared details of the recently held three-day national conference titled "Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat" organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in Kashi (Varanasi), Uttar Pradesh. He said the event would play a pivotal role in building a drug-free society by the year 2047.

He further underlined the significance of the "Kashi Declaration" adopted at the conference, which emphasizes addressing substance abuse through a comprehensive and multi-sectoral approach, viewing it not only as a criminal or legal issue but as a critical challenge to public health and social well-being.

The declaration advocates for coordinated efforts between the government and society to effectively combat the menace of drugs. The Governor assured that the principles of the Kashi Declaration would be earnestly implemented as part of the broader Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. (ANI)

