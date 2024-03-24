Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu extended their greetings to the people of the state and the country on the occasion of Holi.

The Governor, in his message, said that the festival would go a long way in promoting the unity and integrity of the country.

"Holi, the festival of colours had its own significance. The festival would further strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and would go a long way in promoting the unity and integrity of the country," the Himachal Governor said.

CM Sukhu, in his felicitation message, said, "The fervour of Holi transcends the artificial barriers of religion, cast, creed and class and gives the message of social integration and fraternity."

Holi, a festival celebrated with as much fervour in the country as it is overseas, will be marked on March 25, Monday, this year.

The festival is preceded by a ritual of lighting bonfires called Holika Dahan, signifying the burning of the demon Holika.

Some of the country's oldest and most popular pilgrimage sites, such as Vrindavan, Mathura, and Barsana, draw revellers on this day, smearing themselves with the colours of Holi.

The festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna, who is believed to have spent a considerable amount of time in a region called Braj in Uttar Pradesh. It not only replicates the spirit of Holi but also impersonates the timeless love of Radha and Krishna.

Braj Ki Holi is one of the most vibrant of all Holi celebrations in the country.

The Braj Ki Holi traditions take a cue from Lord Krishna and Radha's life, and the celebrations at Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Nandgaon, and Gokul are dedicated to Krishna Kanhaniya, who are believed to have spent his childhood in these regions.

On the eve of Holi celebrations, the fervour, frolic, and essence of the festival have hit markets across the country, which are filled with vibrant colours, toys, and different items selling in the market to add up to the festival. (ANI)

