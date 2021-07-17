Shimla, Jul 17 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday paid obeisance at the famous Jakhu temple here.

The governor and his wife Angha Arlekar recited Hanuman Chalisa while offering prayers at the temple and got their photos clicked near 108-feet-high Hanuman statute.

Shimla (Urban) sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Manjeet Sharma informed the governor about the history and significance of the temple.

This was Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's first visit to any place in Himachal Pradesh after taking oath as governor on July 13.

He had performed ‘Yajna' along with his family members at Raj Bhavan after taking the oath as governor.

