Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 27 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday inaugurated the newly constructed Elbrus Resort at Theog, near Shimla, a release said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that after the recent natural calamities in Himachal Pradesh, the situation is gradually returning to normal. He expressed confidence that tourism activities in the state will gain fresh momentum in the coming days.

"Tourism is one of the strongest pillars of Himachal's economy. With every new initiative, we are not only enhancing the state's appeal as a global destination but also creating opportunities that will empower local communities and our youth," the Himachal Governor said.

He added that Himachal Pradesh, known for its natural beauty and hospitality, continues to be a preferred destination for tourists. He emphasised that the revival of tourism would not only strengthen the local economy but also generate employment opportunities for the youth.

The inauguration of the Elbrus Resort is expected to add to the region's appeal, offering visitors a blend of modern amenities and the serene charm of Himachal's natural surroundings.

CP Verma, Secretary to the Governor, was also present on the occasion, the release added.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh is scripting a new identity as 'Khel Bhoomi', 'a rising land of sporting excellence'. With a bold vision and decisive leadership, the state is undergoing a remarkable transformation into a sports arena.

At the heart of this transformation is the construction of a world-class multi-purpose sports complex in Kharedi, Nadaun, district Hamirpur. With an estimated investment of Rs 65 crore, the facility will offer state-of-the-art amenities, including an eight-lane swimming pool, a shooting range, wrestling and boxing arenas, Kabaddi and yoga centres, as well as modern infrastructure for table tennis and badminton. This ambitious project is poised to become a landmark initiative in shaping the future of budding sports talent in the state, as per a release from the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's Office.

This has been made possible due to the unwavering commitment of the state government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, to develop world-class infrastructure. The aim is to nurture young talent and build an inclusive sports ecosystem that empowers athletes to dream big and perform even better. This dynamic shift not only marks a turning point for sports in Himachal but also positions the state as a model for others to emulate. (ANI)

