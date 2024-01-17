Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh BJP spokesperson and MLA Balbir Verma slammed the state government and alleged that out of 10 guarantees promised, none of them have been fulfilled.

He said first the government gave false promises and gurantees and now in the name of 'Sarkar Janta ke Dwar' the Congress government is deceiving the people of state.

Also Read | Mumbai Airport Incident: BCAS Slaps Rs 1.20 Crore Fine on IndiGo, Rs 60 Lakh Penalty on MIAL After Video of Passengers Having Food on Airport Tarmac Goes Viral.

BJP Spokesperson Balvir Verma in a press conference said, "Congress has given guarantees just to form the government, but they neither have the will nor the ability to fulfill even one of their guarantees."

He alleged that the health infrastructure and health services were in bad shape in the state.

Also Read | Cyber Criminals Upgrading With Time, Police Will Also Upgrade Technology, Says Rajasthan Top Cop Ravi Prakash Meharda.

He said that before forming the government, Congress had guaranteed that free treatment will be provided in every village through mobile clinics (vans), but the government vans were missing today.

He said that the Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar was just a change in name he added that during the BJP government led by Jairam Thakur they successfully ran the 'Jan Manch' programme . He asked that will the present government take those mobile health vans and facilities to the public in rural areas as promised.

He alleged that the government has only done the work of closing down the facilities which were provided in the health sector during the previous government.

He alleged that the government was resource-less and not pro-poor.

He said, "This is a government that came to power by giving false promises and false guarantees and this government is not concerned about the people of Himachal Pradesh in any way."

He alleged that the Himcare, a successful scheme of the previous government in which the government was providing free treatment upto 5 lakhs is on the verge of closure due to the incompetence of the Congress government.

He said, "The state government is not releasing the money of Himcare scheme to the hospitals and the government has a liability of more than Rs 200 crore rupees and people are not getting benefits of it. The situation is so bad that today not only the private hospitals but also the medical colleges of the state are reluctant to provide free treatment. Primary health centre, Community health centre, Civil hospital where poor people were being treated have been closed and staff have been shifted to remote areas."

He said that the private lab Krasna Lab which was providing services in the medical field in the state has approximately Rs 54 crore due from the government and despite repeated notices from the company, the state government has not given this money to this lab.

"It is noteworthy that at least 18,000 Himachali youth are working in Krasna Lab, who are in fear of losing their jobs. The dues to the lab should be cleared immediately," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)