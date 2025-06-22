Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said that the state government has launched a vigorous campaign against drug abuse, which is receiving encouraging support from the youth, a release said.

He added that the government will strengthen this drive and take strict action against drug mafias. He further said that the state government has taken several steps during its tenure to keep youth away from drugs and to promote sports.

He also felicitated the winners of the former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh Memorial Pro-Boxing International Championship, held at the historic Ridge.

Indian boxer Yashpal emerged as the champion and made the country proud with his performance.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the event was a tribute to the late Virbhadra Singh and praised the organisers for their efforts.

He said that the state government has significantly increased the prize money for medal winners of international-level competitions. Additionally, special leave provisions have been made for players participating in state, national and international-level sports competitions, whereas previously, such participants were considered absent.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said the event was organised by the Pro-Boxing Organisation in memory of the late Virbhadra Singh. The championship also aimed to spread awareness among youth about the dangers of drug abuse. The event was a tribute to Raja Virbhadra Singh's contributions to the development of Himachal Pradesh.

The championship was inaugurated by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and featured five professional boxers each from India and Russia.

MLAs Harish Janartha and Sanjay Awasthi, Mayor Surinder Chauhan, Vice Chairman HIMUDA Yashwant Chhajta, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

